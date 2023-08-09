By: Ernie Wren

There are times when I feel like eating fine cuisine, but not emptying my bank account. When I do, one of the restaurants I enjoy is “Sophia’s”, which is located at 3915 S. Providence Road in Columbia. Having taken my wife there on our first date almost 10 years ago, and then two years later when I proposed to her, I have always found the service and atmosphere to be both romantic and entertaining. They have a wine list that has over 100 choices, with an additional reserve wine list for special occasions. Sophia’s advertises itself as a place that “provides upscale dining with globally influenced cuisine”, and that it does!

Published August 9th, 2023