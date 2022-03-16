By: Carson Blake

So far, the Alderman candidates for election on the April 5, 2020 ballot have been a quiet candidate group. Two candidates on the April 5, 2022 ballot are running uncontested including current Alderwomen Melissa Old in Ward two and Bryan Bradford running for Ward one. Bradford has previously held the Alderman seat, but resigned during his last term. Rick Lewis is running for re-election in Ward three against Elisabeth Sobczak. Lewis has been on the Board of Alderman for five years, after he was pointed to back fill for Ward three when previous Alderman Jesse Bronson moved to Ward two. Lewis has been re-elected twice since that appointment and is looking to serve Ward three again. The Journal made several attempts to contact Sobszak with no response. Below are three top questions the Journal asked the Alderman candidates on growth and city budget, city infrastructure, and retaining city employees.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal