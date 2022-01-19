By: Ernie Wren

Life can throw us curve balls at times, and in those times, we just do our best to roll with it and look to the good that is always there. This past week I lost my father, Ernest R. Wren Jr., to Covid-19. It was sudden, it was quick, and it continues to demonstrate the devastating effects Covid-19 can have on a person and their family, even if you are vaccinated and boosted. I do not debate with folks on this topic anymore, as I feel enough information is available out there for people to make their own choices. One thing I learned that I’d like to pass on to the community is that there are FEMA federal funds available for funeral assistance to families that lose a loved one due to Covid-19. I would like to give a shout out to Jamie Robinson Toth for her message to me on this.

