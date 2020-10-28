Ashland was awarded a “Downtown Revitalization Grant” from Missouri Main Street with the goal of “developing a sustainable, volunteer-based organization that will carry out economic development based on the preservation of historic assets in the downtown”. For the next two years, Ashland will receive training and mentoring to establish a revitalization organization that will engage and include the entire community. The $30,800 grant is a 40/60 split, with Ashland covering 40% of the grant ($12,320).

Despite the pandemic, there are many activities that will be held on Halloween, such as the Optimist “Spooktacular” 4pm to 6pm, which will have a trunk or treat hosted by local businesses and organizations. There will also be Halloween costume pictures, which will be published in the Boone County Journal. Following this event, there is the “Jesus is the Light of the World” – Ashland Baptist Church’s “Light the Night” drive through trick or treating from 5:30pm to 7pm (limit 4 bags of treats per car). These events are free to the community.

Guidance from Mayor Richard Sullivan: “We’re just a week away from Halloween. I’m excited that many local organizations and religious groups have decided to continue annual traditions following COVID-19 safety guidelines and plans approved by our county health department.

By Ernie Wren