Mrs. Donna Manns,

76, of Mexico, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 13, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children. Donna was born in Illinois to the late Peter Sr. and Helen Spano. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, A.W. “Babe” and Mildred Manns; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Manns and J.C. Dawson. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ron Manns; her children, Michael (Rhonda) Manns, Kathy (Mark) Green, Scott (Dawn) Manns and Kelly (Arron) Lane; grandchildren, Lindsey Manns, Rachel Manns, Drew (Allison) Green, Derek Green, Megan Green, Cooper Manns, Quin Manns, Tucker (Lena) Lane and Jacob Lane; great-grandchildren, Adalyn Green, Carter Green, Luke Green and Lynleigh Lane; sister, Marie Dawson; brothers, Louis Spano Sr. and Peter Spano; and many nieces and nephews. Donna retired from Ameren UE Callaway Nuclear Power Plant in 2000. She spent her free time taking road trips and vacations with Ron, spending time with family, working in her flower beds and mowing grass, and planning fun sleepovers, excursions, nature hikes, Easter Egg hunts, and elaborate birthday celebrations for her grandchildren. She baked the most amazing cinnamon rolls, donuts, and homemade pizzas, and was a connoisseur of ice-cream cones. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her life and pride and joy. Arnold Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.arnoldfh.com