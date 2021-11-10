By: FFA Secretary Abby Wall

October 27th-30th, 2021 20 Ashland FFA members attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. On the way to Indianapolis members took a quick career tour Beasley Orchard. We then headed to Indianapolis to get ready for the Brett Young concert. Members were up early the next morning to attend the first general session and watch Ashland FFA members Brooke Wagner and Oscar Hilgedick perform in the National FFA Band. On Thursday afternoon members attended the career show and expo and session 2. During session 2 Ashland FFA was recognized as a 3 Star Gold Emblem Chapter. On Friday morning FFA members attended leadership workshops and participated in a National Day of Service writing cards for Meals on Wheels in the Indianapolis community. In the afternoon members traveled to Lafayette IN, to attend a college tour of Purdue University and then a rodeo. Early Saturday morning nine FFA members earned the American Degree. Those members were Garrett Anderson, Amanda Belew, Leah Benedict, Cole Hammett, Ethan Hilgedick, MacKenzie Lewis and Joe Russell.Ceremony. This is the highest honor a FFA member can receive in FFA.