By: Ernie Wren

I try not to write about myself in general, but this week I’m making an exception. In exactly one month, on Friday, December 10th, I am turning 60 years old. People handle such milestones differently, for me, it is a time of deep appreciation. I find being “rich” in life is based on your family, faith, and friendships, and to that end, I am blessed. I am living my best life and have everything I could need or want (except for maybe some grandchildren!). So, on Friday, December 10th, from 6pm to 10pm, at the American Legion Hall downtown, Danna and I are hosting a FREE birthday celebration with snacks cake, beer, homemade wine and soda, a DJ, and Karaoke. This is me enjoying an evening with family, friends, and acquaintances as my birthday present. Everyone is welcome to come by, say “Hi”, dance, sing, whatever, but please no gifts, as I have more than enough. This community has been one of the greatest gifts in my life and this is my way of saying “Thank You” for letting me be a part of yours. So, whether it’s for four minutes or all four hours, stop by and celebrate with me if you can.