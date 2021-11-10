National FFA Organization) Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 3,863 American Degrees were be awarded. Garrett Anderson, Amanda Belew, Leah Benedict, Jeremiah Crane, Cole Hammett, Ethan Hilgedick, MacKenzie Lewis, Zane Nichols and Joe Russell, a member of the Ashland FFA chapter in Ashland, MO. Were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-30. The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.

