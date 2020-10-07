At a time when universities across the country recorded enrollment declines, the University of Missouri reached its four-week census date up 3.5 percent over last fall for an official enrollment total of 31,105 students. At the same time, MU recorded several records related to retention and graduation.

“Student success is a priority for Mizzou,” said Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Our faculty and staff have worked hard over the last several years to retain and graduate our students. This is a commitment we take very seriously — ensuring the success of each and every Mizzou student — freshman, transfer or graduate student.”

Through innovative mentorship and intervention programs, Mizzou has been able to move the needle on student success. The university’s overall retention rate is 89.4% — meaning nearly 9 out of 10 MU freshmen return as sophomores. MU’s 6-year graduation rate, also a university record, is 73.0%. Both rates are records and have increased steadily over the past 20 years.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~