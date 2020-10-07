The Missouri Press Association/KOMU-8 2020 Gubernatorial Forum has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Missouri Theatre. The forum will be broadcast and livestreamed.

This forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs; and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state.

Understanding that some members may have difficulty with the embed option above, Missouri Press will be streaming the forum on its website here: https://mopress.com/forum/

