Southern Boone School District is excited to announce its upcoming job fair aimed at recruiting dedicated and passionate staff members to join our team. The job fair will be held on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office Boardroom. Attendees will learn more about the school district and the positions available. School officials will be on hand to provide more information about the jobs and answer any questions.

“If you’re looking for a new job that is closer to home, we would love for you to join the Southern Boone Family,” said School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “We have a variety of full-time and part-time positions available. We invite all qualified individuals to attend our job fair and explore the career opportunities that we have to offer.”

The school district has the following non-certified job openings: custodians, instructional aides, bus drivers, kitchen staff with Opaa! and substitute teachers with Kelly Services.

“As our student enrollment continues to grow, we’re looking to add the right staff members to our team,” said Roth. “We’re looking for people who want to help serve our students and give back to our community!”

Full-time custodian and instructional aide positions are eligible for district benefits, including 100% paid medical and life insurance (options for dental, vision and more), school retirement, vacation/PTO and paid holidays.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher at Southern Boone School District, please apply online with Kelly Services at kellyservices.com, the school district’s contracted substitute teacher pool. Kelly Services will then contact you directly with more information.To be a substitute teacher, an applicant will need to complete 20 hours of online training or have 60 hours of college credit. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires all substitutes to apply for their own substitute certificates through the department’s website.

If you are interested in applying to be a substitute employee for Southern Boone School District, please contact Kelly Education at 800-528-0049, Option 2 or email them at EDSWRecruiting@kellyservices.com.

For more information about the job fair and available positions with the Southern Boone School District, please visit sbschools.us/jobfair or contact Brooke Buck at 573-657-2147 or bbuck@sbschools.us. You can learn also more about the school district’s current job openings and apply online at sbschools.us/employment.