Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Mitchell Lyons, age 22 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/26/2023 for 1st degree property damage.

Shane Wood, age 38 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 10/23/2023 for probation violation and Driving While License is Revoked.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).