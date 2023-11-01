Job Title: Carpentry and Building Construction, Instructor in Ashland, MO

Job Summary: Prepares for and teaches Carpentry courses and conducts labs as assigned by the department chair of the Carpentry and Building Construction Technology department.

Send resume to hr@ranken.edu

Become part of the Ranken Technical College team in Ashland, MO. Great benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Pension and 403(b) www.ranken.edu

Responsibilities:

1. Teaches assigned theory and lab classes. Plans daily activities for students in theory and lab. Supervises students for both theory and technical project grades.

2. Instructs and evaluates first-year students in a shop/lab environment and also in a lecture/classroom environment. Instructs and evaluates second-year students in a residential building site environment.

3. Maintains a safe worksite and enforces Ranken’s safety standards.

4. Assists in the maintenance of carpentry worksite, lab, and classroom equipment.

5. Assists management with developing curriculum and syllabi, scheduling, budgeting, hiring, and other duties.

6. Participates in college governance, committee work, student advising, etc.

7. Participates in available training to keep current in carpentry and building construction technology.

8. Assists in maintaining requirements of industry standards.

9. Performs other duties as assigned by authorized individual.

Minimum Qualifications:

Knowledge/Education/Experience

• 10 years of experience in carpentry or related field.

• Excellent presentation skills including strong written and verbal communication skills.

• Demonstrated ability to use computers.

Preferred Qualifications

• Associate degree in carpentry or related field.

• Three years or more of residential carpentry experience.

• Community college or technical school teaching experience preferred.