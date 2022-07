The Curators of the University of Missouri, MU Health Care is seeking a Medical Technologist with B.S. or equiv. level degree in Medical Technology, Medical Laboratory Science, Biology, Chemistry or closely related field; 1yr. of exp. as Medical Technologist; and Medical Technologist/Medical Laboratory Scientist (ASCP) or (AMT) Certification or equivalent. Send C.V. to Ms. Shanon Larson-Kosnopfal, Hematology Supervisor, University of Missouri Healthcare, Pathology Department, Attn: Hematology-L2008, One Hospital Drive DC055.07, Columbia, MO 65212.