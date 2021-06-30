Sentinel Storage Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021 at 10: AM, a public auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of storage unit(s) numbered #6091 at Sentinel, #1 Industrial drive, Ashland Mo. The goods to be sold are generally described as household items Unit 6091 Suzie MusickSentinel
is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021 at 10: AM, a public auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of storage unit(s) numbered #94 at Sentinel, #1 Industrial drive, Ashland Mo. The goods to be sold are generally described as household items Unit 94 Heather Todd
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021 at 10: AM, a public auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of storage unit(s) numbered #12 at Sentinel, #1 Industrial drive, Ashland Mo. The goods to be sold are generally described as household items Unit 12 Evelyn Odum
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021 at 10: AM, a public auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of storage unit(s) numbered #6146 at Sentinel, #1 Industrial drive, Ashland Mo. The goods to be sold are generally described as household items Unit 6146 Renee Christopher
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of July, 2021 at 10: AM, a public auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of storage unit(s) numbered #179 at Sentinel, #1 Industrial drive, Ashland Mo. The goods to be sold are generally described as household items Unit 179 Tiffany Benda
