Sentinel Storage Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021 at 10: AM, a public auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of storage unit(s) numbered #6091 at Sentinel, #1 Industrial drive, Ashland Mo. The goods to be sold are generally described as household items Unit 6091 Suzie MusickSentinel

