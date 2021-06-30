Kenneth Moreau of Ashland,

passed away June 22, 2021 at his home, he was 91 years old. Kenneth was born June 29, 1929 in Jefferson City, the son of Alex and Grace Forbis, Moreau. He married Billie Green on May 28, 1949 in Cedar City Missouri, and she survives. He retired from Labors Local 662 in Jefferson City, where he worked as a business manager. He loved to garden and being outside. Funeral Services will be held on July 3, 2021 at 2:00pm at Ashland Baptist Church with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 hour prior to service. Survivors also include his daughter, Ronda (Dwayne) Nichols of Hartsburg four grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Moreau, one brother and one sister. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Hospice Compassus in care of the family.