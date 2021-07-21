Eagle Knoll golf course is hosting a 25-year 2 man golf tournament, on July 31, 2021 8:AM and 1:30 PM. Tournament entry includes 18 holes of golf plus cart, Breakfast/ Lunch/ Dinner, 2 Sleeves Titleist pro V1’S with event Logo, 20 oz Commemorative Tumbler Cooler cup, Logo Towel, Logo ball marker, Logo T-Shirt, 2 complementary Guest passes at GL MidMo courses awards and prizes. We have included an entry form on page 5 for sponsors and participants.

