Since opening its doors, the Southern Boone County YMCA has hosted an annual Lose to Win – Weight Loss Challenge. The fourth annual six-week challenge had its largest participation to date, leading to the largest winning payout for the first prize winner at $700.

During the challenge the YMCA gives participates weekly prizes and host seminars on nutrition and physical exercise.

“Our areas of focus are on community involvement and physical exercise,” said Branch Director Kip Batye.

The YMCA expanded on that focus and was awarded the annual Boone County Community Grant for $49,000.

“We wrote a grant. It’s called ‘Healthy Hometown,’ and it’s two areas. First is the healthy transformation program and the second is ‘Y5210’ for creating healthier lifestyles for kids in the school district,” said Batye.

By Carson Blake