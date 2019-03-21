LEAD PHOTO: Hartsburg view of the rising Missouri River.

LEAD STORY: Police chase ends in arrest

Law enforcement officials arrested Allan Bobbitt, 32, Wednesday afternoon after a car and foot chase.

The chase, which started at the intersection of Broadway and Main in Ashland, included officers from Ashland Police, Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies. Bobbitt was arrested after he crashed his car and led officers on a short foot chase at East Edwards Road near Highway DD. K-9 units and a helicopter were involved in the chase.

Southern Boone Schools were put on a lockdown for about 30-minutes, however, Superintendent Chris Felmlee said students were not in danger.

Bobbitt, who has a lengthy history with law enforcement, was cited for 10 different driving offenses, including avoiding arrest by fleeing and driving with a revoked license.