Monday evening an online Zoom candidate forum was hosted by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Boone Economic Development Committee, with Tracy Titmus, president of the SoBo Chamber, as moderator.

The candidates for alderman were each asked about their long-term plans for the city in the next four years. Bryan Bradford, Stephen Dullard, Rick Lewis and Melissa Old agree that priorities for the city would be storm water runoff, more communication between representatives and the general public, infrastructure needs such as sidewalks and road improvements, and the need for additional sales tax revenue as well as strengthening partnerships with the SoBo Chamber and SoBo Economic Development Committee.

