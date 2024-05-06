May 8- 1541: Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto becomes the first European to discover the Mississippi River. 1884: Harry S. Truman, who would be elected vice president in 1944 and succeed Franklin D. Roosevelt as president upon his death in 1945, is born in Lamar, MO. 1886: The world’s first Coca-Cola, containing an extract from coca leaves used to produce cocaine, is served at Jacobs’ Pharmacy in Atlanta, GA, and cost 5¢! 1980: The World Health Organization (WHO) announces the eradication of smallpox.

May 9- 1386: The Treaty of Windsor was signed, creating a diplomatic alliance between England and Portugal and pledging mutual support and aid. It is still in force today and considered the longest-lasting diplomatic treaty in history. 1914: US President Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first official Mothers Day. 1941: British intelligence breaks the German spy code after capturing the infamous “Enigma” machine. 1986: Tenzing Norgay, the Sherpa who famously accompanied Sir Edmund Hillary to the summit of Mount Everest in 1953, died at the age of 71 in Darjeeling, India.

May 10- 1497: Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci embarks on his first voyage to the “New World” (the continent that would one day become known by a variation of his first name!). 1869: The golden spike is driven in Promontory Summit, UT, marking the completion of the first trans-continental railroad in North America. 1872: Victoria Woodhull becomes the first woman nominated for president, by the Equal Rights Party at its convention in New York City. 1940: Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British Prime Minister.

May 11- 1751: Pennsylvania Hospital is founded by Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia, PA. 1812: British Prime Minister Spencer Perceval is assassinated by John Bellingham, the first and only such killing in British history. 1997: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov resigns in game 6 of his match against IBM supercomputer “Deep Blue,” losing the match with one win, two losses, and three draws.

May 12- 1551: San Marcos University opens in Lima, Peru, and remains the oldest continually operating university in the Americas. 1937: King George VI is crowned at Westminster Abbey after his older brother (Edward VIII) abdicated the throne in order to marry American divorcée Wallis Warfield Simpson. 1949: The USSR lifts its blockade of Berlin, Germany after 11 months, in the face of the massive airlift of food, fuel, and medicine spearheaded by American and British forces. 2008: A powerful 7.8 earthquake in Sichuan, China results in more than 87,000 deaths, 370,000 injuries, and millions of homeless.

May 13- 1787: The British fleet leaves Portsmouth, England with a convoy of six ships of prison convicts bound for Australia. 1934: A massive dust storm, 1,500 miles long and 600 miles wide, sweeps across the great plains region of the US, removing more than 300 million tons of topsoil.

1981: Pope John Paul II is shot by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, leading to a huge increase in Papal security measures. 2017: A 22-year-old blogger in the United Kingdom inadvertently halts a global ransomware cyber-attack by accidently identifying the “kill switch!”

May 14- 1787: Delegates from all 13 colonies gather in Philadelphia, PA to begin hammering out a new federal Constitution. 1796: Dr. Edward Jenner first administers his cowpox-based vaccine for smallpox. 1804: The Corps of Discovery, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, sets out from St. Louis, MO to explore the newly purchased Louisiana territory and seek a route to the Pacific Ocean.