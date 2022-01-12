There were many Southern Boone youth wrestlers in attendance at the wrestling tournaments in Blair Oaks this past weekend. On Saturday, the Cole County school hosted their normal wrestling tournament, called the Blair Oaks Open Tournament, which is open to all youth wrestlers who wish to sign up. On Sunday, they hosted their Rookie/Novice Tournament, which they reserve for first year wrestlers only; and also on Sunday, was their Girls Tournament, a separate tournament reserved for girls only. Here’s the results!

