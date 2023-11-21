Southern Boone’s Alex Volkart won her second straight individual cross country state championship. Volkart is the Class 3 Girls Cross Country State Champion with a time of 18:27. She finishes her high school career with four top 5 finishes: 5th place as a freshman and sophomore and 1st place as a junior.

Brian Burns finished in the top 30 in 7th place. Kaylin Patton finished in 63rd place and Brian Kitch finished in 72nd place. The MSHSAA State Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Courtesy of Matt Sharp, Southern Boone Schools Public Relations Director