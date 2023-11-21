Third Grade October Awards
Kindness Award
Isabelle Harty, Griffin Hoehne, Henry Faerber, Mrs. Palmer, Georgia Hough, Katelynn Hodge, and Lawsen Nichols
“Star Students”
The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Front: Katelynn Hodge, Dominic Stefanizzi, Hattie Diederich. Back: Lawsen Nichols, Abby Berendzen, Corbin Schooler, Ethan Drury-Prince
“Rising to Excellence” Award
The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown excellence or
improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Anie Rose Ingalsbe, Jakyri Hunt, Kaliya’ Drake-Tate, Oryn Robinett, Caleb Sumners, and Everly Paver
Fourth Grade October Awards
Kindness Award
Reagan Bernard, Amelia Bell, Monroe Elliott, Ava Creel, Josey Roewe, Mrs. Rouse, Ben Mistler, Auggie Weddle, Davis Verkamp and Beau Bethel
“Star Students”
Cade Palmer, Channing Adkisson, Lucy Bolton, William Oyewole, Bridget Risenhoover, Rebekah Brenner, and Sophia Painter
“Rising to Excellence” Award
Braylee Weter, Graham Keeling, Owen Thomas, Heidi Lersch, Truman Rubly, Harper Kahler, and Cora Bullard
Primary School “Super Eagles” Award
Bennett Schellman, Collins Thomas, Jack Horton, Asa Ash, Tyler Shanks, Harper Edwards, Emmett Miller, Ori Ahlfield
