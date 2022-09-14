Journal Staff

Football season is officially underway, and this time with a new coach at the helm. Head Coach Mark Ross, took his Eagles on an exciting Game 1 against the Odessa Bulldogs, a team historically known for winning.

While it ended in a tough loss for the Eagles, as they fell to the Bulldogs 45-42, there were several positive takeaways. The Eagles trailed most of the first half and had a strong comeback in the second, which showed their perseverance had grown since years past.

Odessa started things off in the first quarter with a touchdown and PAT. Second quarter a four play 34 yard drive by the Eagles, ending with a 5 yard touchdown run by Senior Running Back Jakob Bowles, followed up by Senior Kicker Carter Salter with a PAT tied it up at 7 all. But Odessa answered right back with an 80 yard Kickoff return and a PAT that put the Bulldogs back on top. Southern Boone would not go down without a fight, as Junior Quarterback Austin Evans was able to connect with Junior Wide Receiver Chase Morris for a 77 yard Touchdown pass, PAT by Salter was good, and the game was once again tied at 14. The Odessa offense would finish the second quarter strong with 2 more touchdowns and an extra point, making it a 26-14 game in Odessa’s favor at the half. Starting the 3rd Quarter, concluding a 2 play 77 yard drive, Jakob Bowles breaks loose and scores on a 63 yard TD run, PAT by Salter was good 26-21.

