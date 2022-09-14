Journal Staff

With a renewed sense of offensive optimism, the Southern Boone Eagles took on the Mexico Bulldogs for a week 2 match-up. With the sting of the week one loss behind them, and this matchup being the first Class 3 District 5 meet-up of the season, the Eagles came out ready to battle.

If week one was an offensive showcase, week 2 proved to be a defensive battle. In the first half, with the only score coming late in the second quarter from a 30 yard reception from quarterback Austin Evans to Junior Wide Receiver Tristan McKee, a Carter Salter PAT gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead heading into halftime. The defensive battle would continue in the third quarter as both teams remained scoreless in the second half until midway through the fourth quarter when Mexico scored, followed by a blocked PAT by cornerback Tristan McKee, the Eagles remained with a narrow lead at 7-6.

