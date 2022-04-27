Southern Boone Freshman Eagles claims victory over Jefferson City Jays C team in blow-out fashion, 16-1

Southern Boone had all cylinders firing on offense Saturday, winning big over Jefferson City Jays C team 16-1

The Eagles got things started in the first inning when Jadon Martin doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

Southern Boone Freshman scored eight runs in the second inning. Jace Wren, Gabe Montgomery, Tucker Salter, Logan Easley and Janes Brooks each had RBI’s in the frame.

Wren was on the hill for Southern Boone Freshman Eagles. The pitcher went four innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out one and walking one.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal