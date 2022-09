Southern Boone softball takes 1st in the Hallsville invitational tournament by defeating Sturgeon 13-0, Salisbury 10-0 and Hallsville 3-2 in the Championship game

Front row left to right: Nova Porter, Myka Phillips, Sydney Turner, Addison Lange, Ashlyne Ussery, Emilee DeHaas, Paige Cruzan, Megan Riggs

back row: manager Adah Zagorac, Paige Proovost, Cami Wobbe, Lainey Scheer, Brooklyn Center, Hailey Platt, Sidney Nelson, Aubree Townlain, Gracie Britton, Adisen Wren