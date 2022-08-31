By: Frank Burkett

I myself, down to my forebears, in no way had anything to do with slavery of the Afro American people, or any other race. Neither do I know of anyone in the past and present generations that owned slaves, in America. Yes, along with the African race there were other races that were held in bondage in this country too, white, Hispanic, and our Native Americans, but none to the extent and numbers of Afro Americans. Before that, our history tells of the slavery issue, and the inhumanity that accompanied slavery in our country. Alas, now the onus is to erase America’s history, especially our forefathers like Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Hamilton, and etc. Even Christopher Columbus is chastised. Erase most everything, but the slavery and those that fought on the side of the Confederate cause.

