The Southern Boone Eagles (4-3) traveled to School of the Osage this week to take on the Indians (4-3) in week 8 of the regular season.

In Friday’s Tri-County Conference match-up game, the Osage Indians knocked off the Eagles by a score of 54-39. Osage would get on the board first, but Southern Boone answers back quickly. Freshman returner Brady Dapkus made a great return driving the Eagles down the field to the two yard line. The following play, Senior quarterback Austin Evans scored on the quarterback keeper. Osage would waste no time responding with two more drives of their own. Making the score 21-6 in favor of the Indians at the end of the 1st quarter. In the second quarter, Evans is able to connect with Freshman wide receiver Brady Dapkus for two touchdowns. One more touchdown by Osage would make it a 28-18 score going into the half.

