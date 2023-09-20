By Andrew Golightly

The Southern Boone girls golf team’s season is underway. There is a good mix of experienced, as well as new players, who have practiced all summer. This year SOBOCO has two seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. This young team is led by seniors Brylee Hendrix and Brianna Watson. According to Coach Golightly “Brylee is the epitome of a team leader – she knows the game, attended practices all summer, and has helped the new players learn the rules and etiquette of the game.” There’s a new senior on the team this year – Brianna Watson. “Brianna is a new player and has worked hard to develop her game.” In addition to the invaluable seniors, the ladies golf team includes returning golfers Erissa Robertson (junior), Alice Mauney (junior), and sophomores Harper Hanrahan, Breckyn Shewmake, and Adelyn Golightly. Josie Lambiotte, also a sophomore, is a welcome addition to the team.

