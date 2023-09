By: Tara Blue

On Friday, Sep. 15th, the community came out to support the first varsity football home game of the season, and the team ran though their opponent to deliver a swift victory. The varsity made great strides with 449 total yards, 209 passing, 240 rushing, zero turnovers, and 26 first downs, with a final score of 44-26. The Eagles will face Quincy Notre Dame on Friday Sep. 22nd at 7:00pm at home.