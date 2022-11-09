By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles season came to an abrupt end last Wednesday night in Mexico. SBC fell in the district final to the Helias Crusaders (8-17). Despite an unimpressive win-loss record, the Crusaders played a strong regular season schedule against larger schools and entered the title match on a three-game win streak. Helias was also guided by first-year coach Jon DeSha, a highly experienced coach who has led teams at all levels, including collegiately. As the title match unfolded, DeSha’s influence on his team was evident.

