The Southern Boone School District will be hosting a Community Open House at the middle school on Thursday, November 10th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to tour the completed new addition and renovation project at the middle school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce will be held at 5 p.m. that evening. Guided tours of the middle school from building administrators will be available at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This project was made possible by voters in the Southern Boone School District who approved the $7.7 million bond issue in April 2021 for the middle school construction project. The project connected the two existing buildings with the new addition, which consists of a new main office, science labs, library and vocational area. The project also included converting the current office and library into additional classrooms, and other much-needed improvements throughout the entire middle school.