By: Todd Pridemore

Last Tuesday, the Eagles (3-1) hosted the St. Francis Borgia Knights (0-5) in Ashland on a hot and breezy evening. SBC moved a few players to new positions for the match, with Hunter Wyatt joining James Brooks as a center back. Those two, along with wide backs Reece Baker and Alejandro Pagoada, played a solid opening half and kept the Knights off the scoreboard for the opening 68 minutes of play. Gavin Blackburn shifted to a center midfield position, pairing with Mason Ahern. Overall, the position changes yielded positive results. The Eagles generated several scoring chances in the opening half. Ten minutes into the match, freshman Drew Dial left a pass for Jack McCluskey in the middle of the box that McCluskey one-timed toward the goal. A quality save from the Borgia keeper deflected the ball and kept the game scoreless. McCluskey launched another strong shot only a minute later, this time to have the ball clang off the left post and deflect away from the goal.

(Photo By:Carolyn Pridemore )

