By: Todd Pridemore

On April 22, the first Missouri Girls Soccer Power Rankings of the season were released. The Eagles found themselves in the top spot in Class 2, which was not a surprise based on the dominant results the team has had against similar-sized schools to this point in the season. No other schools in the Eagles’ District are currently listed in the top ten ranking. However, if one looks ahead to the postseason, SBC could potentially face either Orchard Farm (ranked #5 currently) or St. Charles (#10) in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. When asked about the #1 state ranking, Coach Vandelicht stated, “The girls and coaches both know there are very tough opponents in Class 2, and we expect that poll to change in the next couple of weeks. We expect to make a good championship run, but we also know there many factors that play into that. We are looking no farther than districts at this point.”

