Bonnie Carol Jones, 82 of Centralia died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to Bonnie’s Life Celebration 11:00 AM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. To those attending the visitation and service, we ask that you wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County. Bonnie was born on October 14, 1938 in Boone County, MO the daughter of Frank and Catherine (McAlpin) Douglas. On April 10, 1960 in Columbia, Bonnie married Cletes Jones and he survives of the home. Along with her husband Cletes, Bonnie is survived by sons, Warren Scott Jones of Centralia, Dennis Jones of Centralia, a daughter, Lisa Dollens and husband Carl of Centralia; lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Vicky Glasgow (Jim) of Tennessee, Jean Mitchell (Marion) of Anderson, MO, Larry Douglas (Ruth Ann) of Hallsville; her special aunt, Betty Kemper of Columbia; also a very special thank you to her caregiver and friend, Pam Barnes. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Thomas Douglas, and her son, Vincent Keith Jones. Bonnie loved to travel and go to the boat to gamble. Her greatest love in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always taking care of others. Cletes and Bonnie owned and operated the Jones’ Uptown Package Liquor Store in Centralia from 1965 to 1975. Bonnie later worked many years a dispatcher for the Centralia Police department. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia Backs the Blue or the Centralia United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Street, Centralia, MO 65240. Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com The funeral service will be live streamed at https://distantlink.com/fenton-kendrick.html