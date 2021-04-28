By: Todd Pridemore

On a frigid night in Randolph County, the Eagles dominated both their Varsity and JV matches against the Moberly Spartans (2-6, Varsity) last Monday. In varsity action, the Spartans tried to pack multiple defenders in front of their goal to slow down the high-scoring Eagles throughout the contest. The result was that SBC began firing shots from long range, often with good success. Jersee Wren scored the first goal of the night after receiving a pass from midfielder Trinity Schupp. Schupp then made the score 2-0 when she placed a long shot into the Spartans’ goal. Jacey Scheer ended the first half scoring when she launched a long shot of her own from outside the box with 6:43 remaining before the break. In the second period, Schupp added her second and third goals of the night before even ten minutes had run off the clock in the half. Ellie Helms provided the assist for Schupp’s hattrick goal, and then Helms scored with ten minutes left in the match to make the final tally 6-0. Jo Scheer recorded the shutout in goal and was rarely challenged due to Moberly’s defensive-minded game plan.

