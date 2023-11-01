By: Tara Blue

Southern Boone Varsity was unstoppable last Friday, Oct. 27th at home against Wright City in the first round of district play. The Eagles stayed on top the entire game as the Wright City defense was unable to stop the Eagles’ offense. The whole team brought their “A” game, bringing the final score to 47-25.

The team travels to Blair Oaks this Friday Nov. 3rd for the district semifinal game. Several members of the Blair Oaks team were in attendance at our game, as the Falcons had a bye week. Southern Boone thanks them for their attendance and will return the gesture by showing up to Blair Oaks for this Friday’s game. Come out and support your Eagles!