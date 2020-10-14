Lily and Lila Frazier earned All-District honors and have thus qualified for the state 2A Girls Golf State Championship. District competition was held Monday at Eagle Knoll in extremely windy conditions on a course set up to challenge all participants. Lily shot an 89 to finish 6th overall. “Lily didn’t have her best ball striking day but her short game was phenomenal,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “She was able to post an 89 despite having 6 penalty shots, which is pretty remarkable.”

Lila Frazier carded a 94, good for 9th place. “Lila’s strategy was just to play safe, steady golf and avoid any disaster holes given the conditions, and she executed the plan perfectly so as to advance,” said Jeffrey.

Kassidy Warren, Hayley Sapp and Gracyn Flaspohler saw their seasons end in the wind. “It takes an experienced player to handle this kind of weather,” said Jeffery. “All three of these girls started their golf careers late and are still in the learning phase. Today will give them valuable experience for next year.”

The State tournament will be held next week at Meadow Lake over two days.