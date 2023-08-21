Four local players include Lilee Woods, Brenna Young, Malori Farrens, Quinn Mitchell. Lilee, Brenna, Quinn are all going into seventh grade and Malori is going into the sixth grade. All the girls attend Southern Boone Middle School.

On Monday, July 17th, our local Daniel Boone Little League Majors softball team won the state championship. They went on to compete in the Little League Softball Central Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana where they beat Michigan 3-2, and Nebraska 3-1, but ultimately fell in the semi-finals to Ohio.

Congratulations to these fantastic young ladies for their hard work and dedication! You make us proud!