Jerome Peter Grethen, age 62 passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 13, 2023, rural Columbia, Missouri. He was born on December 28, 1960, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, the son of Harley and Charlotte (Perrigo) Grethen of Mallard, Iowa. He graduated from Mallard High School in 1979.

After graduation he farmed in the Mallard area. On August 7, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Marcellus at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mallard. The couple have five children.

Jerome loved farming and hunting. He was also very active in his children’s lives. He was a basketball coach, 4-H leader, and West Bend/Mallard school board member.

In 2002 the family moved to Ashland, Missouri, where he was farm manager for Show-Me-Farms cattle operation. The operation grew and expanded to include hogs and chickens. Many grocery stores and high-end restaurants featured Show-Me-Farms meats. On Saturday’s it was farmer’s market, and he became an excellent salesman and enjoyed talking to his customers. So, as you can imagine he kept extremely busy.

He always made time to be active in his children’s lives. Jerome never missed his son’s football games where he would be on the sideline running chains. Having two grandsons to spoil was such a joy. His time as grandpa was special.

As his children grew up and the couple became empty nesters, he wanted to fulfill his dream of being in the mountains of Wyoming. Kelly and Jerome moved to Dubois, Wyoming for a couple years before he was diagnosed with FTD. The couple moved back to Columbia, Missouri to be near their children.

Jerome is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kelly and their five children. Nicole Grethen and friend Scott Carpenter of West Des Moines, IA; Ashley Grethen and son Drew of Ashland, MO; Amanda Grethen and son Waylon Bennett of Ashland, MO; Rachel Schlotzhauer and husband Nick of Hartsburg, MO; Tyler Grethen of Sheridan, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerome’s life is one to be celebrated as God would say “Job Well Done”!

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard, under the direction of the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa and officiated by Pastor John Tomkins. Visitation with the family will be from 9 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Ellington Cemetery just outside of Mallard. A luncheon will also be held after the graveside services at the funeral home in Mallard.

The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA is caring for the Grethen Family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com