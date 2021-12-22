Provided By: Matt Sharp

A former Southern Boone girls basketball prolific scorer has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Southern Boone’s Joyce Arnsmeyer Gillespie was part of the Class of 2021, which was recognized during the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s annual Basketball Luncheon on Tuesday, December 14th in Springfield, MO. “We are delighted to welcome our inductees who not only made the game great in our state, but certainly inspired many,” said Jerald Andrews, CEO and Executive Director of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. “And we truly appreciate all of the businesses and individuals who helped support all of our honorees.” Southern Boone High School has long fielded competitive basketball teams, and one of its early stars was Joyce Arnsmeyer Gillespie. Playing long before the addition of the 3-point line, she scored 3,038 points between 1963 and 1966. That total stood as the state’s best until 1991, and still ranks No. 9 all-time. She still holds the state record for career scoring average (33.73 ppg).

