Southern Boone took a record number of seven girls to compete in the Steve Leslie Invitational Tournament at Pleasant Hill on Friday. The Lady Eagles placed 2nd overall out of 10 teams, only coming in behind the returning state champs of Harrisonville.

Junior Noelle Schweitzer got her first individual title in her high school career and first individual title for a member of the Southern Boone girls wrestling team.

Sophomore Adrian Sparks was winless last season, but went 3-2 on Friday and ended with a third place individual finish.

Other notable moments: Freshman Josey Uhrig was 3-2 and placed 5th. Freshman Hope Schweitzer was 1-3. Freshman Addyson Pasley was 1-4 in a higher weight class. Freshman Victoria Endsley was 0-4 in a touch weight class.

The Lady Eagle Wrestlers were excited to earn the first ever team plaque in girls wrestling school history.