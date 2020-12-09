Ashland and Southern Boone residents are currently witnessing a unique real estate environment in which our community is both a buyer’s market and a seller’s market. With more existing homes on the market than in years past, coupled with new housing starts and a continuous influx of buyers, there appears to be a strong balance between supply and demand. There has also been a noticeable increase in property management companies buying “For Sale By Owner” (FSBO) homes to put on the rental market. But what is it that has made Ashland a center of real estate activity, and will it continue into 2021?

Ashland’s City Manager, Tony St. Romaine, points out that Ashland’s population is anticipated to exceed 5,000 for 2020, a 35% increase from 2010. With the advantage of being located between Columbia and Jefferson City, many working couples find Southern Boone to be convenient in terms of travel and larger city access. With a first-class school district, families with children also find Southern Boone a great location in which to raise children. Tony also emphasizes a demographic advantage to Ashland’s future housing growth, “According to the 2017 American Community Survey, Ashland’s median age was 33.2 which is significantly younger than many of our comparable peer cities. Ashland’s excellent schools, parks and neighborhoods are very attractive to first time home buyers which typically include young adults and couples just starting a family.

By Ernie Wren