It has been another busy week for the Lady Eagles Volleyball team as they prepare for districts at the end of the month.

On Monday they took on Versailles at home and won in 3 sets without much difficulty.

Then they travelled to Hallsville where they appeared to be out of sync. They won the first set but couldn’t quite get it all together and lost the 2nd set. They fought back winning the 3rd set then lost the 4th. The lady Eagles have struggled with the shortened 5th set and that continued again here, losing to Hallsville.

