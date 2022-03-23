Southern Boone Varsity Eagles defeat Panthers despite allowing 3-run inning. Despite allowing three runs in the fifth inning, Southern Boone Varsity Eagles defeated the Panthers 13-3 on Saturday. The Panthers big inning was driven by Hunter Wilson and Landyn Smith and a single by Alex Wilson. Southern Boone Eagles got things started in the first inning. Austen Evans drove in one when Evans singled. Southern Boone Eagles put up five runs in the second inning. The Eagles big inning was driven by singles from Chase Morris, Hayden Steelman, Bob Andert and Jace Reynolds also a triple by Tate John.

