After a sharp increase in testing demand during the Omicron surge in December and January, Missouri has been experiencing a dramatic decline in testing the past several weeks. Due to this low demand and increased availability and accessibility of testing resources, the State’s at-home PCR testing kit program is ending March 31. Missouri residents who do not already have one of these at-home PCR test kits on hand can still order one for free through March 31 by using the online ordering system. Upon ordering, kits are typically received in the mail in two days. Individuals then have 6 months to use the kit before it expires. A result is received within 72 hours of mailing the specimen back to the laboratory in a free FedEx shipping envelope provided in the kit. Those who currently have a Picture by Fulgent Genetics test kit on hand are encouraged to use the kit now or prior to the 6-month expiration mark, especially if symptoms are experienced or exposure to high-risk individuals is planned. Testing remains a key tool to keeping Missourians safe. Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal