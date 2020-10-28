The Southern Boone football team shook California Friday evening in a 21-0 victory on Senior Night. The win secured 2nd place for the Eagles in the Tri-County Conference and the #3 seed in the district playoffs.

Coach Trent Tracy leaned heavily on his defense to coral the Pintos.

“Coming into the game, we knew that California was going to try to ground and pound the football. We really needed our D-Line and linebackers to control the line of scrimmage and stop the rushing attack,” Tracy said.

The Eagles defense gave up 108 rushing yards but made the big plays when they were needed and stiffened in second half. Southern Boone secured their first shutout of the season against a strong California team.

By Frank Finley