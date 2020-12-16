The Southern Boone boys basketball team went two for one last week in games with Eldon, Fatima and Iberia.

The Eagles defeated Eldon (1-4) 58-34 in a home game on Thursday. Seniors Chase Schupp led the team with 20 points, two of them 3-pointers and Trenton Roney scored 10 points also with two 3-pointers.

The Fatima Comets (3-1) streaked past the Eagles 56-33 in a Friday contest. Senior Blake Dapkus was the scoring leader with 11 points and Schupp had eight points in the loss.

Southern Boone smoked the Iberia Rangers (6-1) Saturday 57-47. Senior Nik Post had 18 points with two 3-pointers and Dapkus scored 17 points.

The Eagles face a winless California Pintos (0-5) squad on Friday in Ashland.